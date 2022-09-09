Kanye West Sees “The Light” After Queen Elizabeth II Dies

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Yeezy seems to have been touched deeply by royal’s death.

Rapper Ye West says he is “leaning into the light” and hoping that at least three of the people he has been warring with over the last year will accept his olive branch.

This change of heart comes after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in the history of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms, on Thursday, September 8th.

The late royal became Queen on February 6th, 1952, and remained on the throne until her death, holding sovereignty over 32 different states as Queen regnant and monarch of 15.

Her death seemed to invoke something in the “Jesus is King” rapper as he took to his social media to express tribute. Ye made a post on Instagram where he featured the Queen in a pair of his Yeezy shades.

She didn’t actually have on the high fashion glasses. The clever designer photoshopped them on her. He also posted a picture of her as a young woman with delicate dropped diamond earrings. He has since deleted it, but fans captured it on Twitter.

No kanye west changing his post about the queen lol pic.twitter.com/zV4Y7j1cZF — Andre🇭🇳 (@floricientaxsel) September 9, 2022

Accompanying the images are posts to the world, “LIFE IS PRECIOUS … RELEASING ALL GRUDGES TODAY … LEANING INTO THE LIGHT … BEST WISHES AND BLESSINGS TO PETE CUDI DANIEL [CHERRY].”

Pete is a reference to his beef with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Cudi is a reference to his emotional protégé, Kid Cudi, who did not forsake his relationship with Davidson because West was jealous of him.

And Daniel Cheery is a reference to Daniel Cherry, the man he believed ripped off his Yeezy designs. Hopefully, this is a sincere gesture of peace.