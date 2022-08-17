Kid Cudi Over Kanye West Friendship – “Not My Problem You Lost Your Woman”

Kid Cudi believes his friendship with Kanye West can never be fixed after a falling out between the former “bros” over Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship!

Kid Cudi believes it would take “a miracle” to patch up his former friendship with Kanye West.

The two rappers used to be close friends and frequent collaborators. However, they engaged in a public feud earlier this year when Kanye cut Cudi from his Donda 2 album over his friendship with Pete Davidson, who was dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian at the time.

The “Day ‘n’ Nite” star subsequently declared on Twitter in April that they were no longer friends and would never make music together again.

Opening up about the state of their friendship in a cover interview for Esquire magazine, Kid Cudi insisted it would take a lot for him to go back on his word.

“With all due respect, I’m not (Kanye’s former rival) Drake, who’s about to take a picture with him next week and be friends again, and their beef is squashed. That’s not me. What I say, I mean. I will be done with you. It’s gonna take a m############ miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don’t see it happening. He gon’ have to become a monk,” he said.

The 38-year-old claimed that the rapper is constantly forgiven by his close friends for doing “f##### up s###” – but he won’t get forgiveness from Cudi, as he now has “zero tolerance for the wrong energies” and has decided he’s better off without Kanye.

“The twisted thing is that I love him, but I love you so much that I can kick you the f### out of my life and be done with your ass. ‘Cause you are not good for me,” he stated, addressing his former friend directly.

He also noted that his public feud with Kanye has less to do with him and more to do with the “Stronger” hitmaker’s split from Kim.

“It don’t matter if I’m friends with Pete or not friends with Pete,” he explained. “None of this s### had anything to do with me. If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That’s not my f###### problem. You need to own up to your s### like every man in this life has. I’ve lost women, too. And I’ve had to own up to it. I don’t need that in my life. I don’t need it.”