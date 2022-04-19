Kid Cudi Proclaims He’ll Never Work With Kanye West Again

Kid Cudi said the last song he’ll ever do with Kanye West will appear on Pusha T’s new album ‘It’s Almost Dry.’

Fans shouldn’t expect to hear new Kid Cudi and Kanye West collaborations in the future.

Kid Cudi addressed his appearance on Pusha T’s upcoming album It’s Almost Dry, which is co-produced by Kanye West, in a Twitter post on Tuesday (April 19). The Ohio native declared the collab will be the last song he ever does with ‘Ye.

“Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha,” he wrote. “I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye.”

Kid Cudi’s friendship with Pete Davidson led to the disintegration of his relationship with Kanye West. Earlier this year, ‘Ye announced his longtime collaborator wouldn’t appear on the Donda 2 album since Kid Cudi’s pals with Davidson, who’s dating Kim Kardashian.

“Just so everyone knows, Cudi will not be on Donda because he friends with you know who,” Kanye West informed fans on social media. “We all speak in Billie language now.”

Kid Cudi responded via Twitter, “We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the Internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE.”

The bad blood ended a musical association that’s lasted more than a decade. Kid Cudi and Kanye West teamed up for several tracks throughout the years before forming a duo called Kids See Ghosts. They released a self-titled album together in 2018.