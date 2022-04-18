Pusha T Recruits All-Star Lineup For New Album: Here Are The Names

Pusha T will release his album ‘It’s Almost Dry’ on April 22. The project is the follow-up to 2018’s ‘DAYTONA.’

Pusha T’s upcoming album It’s Almost Dry boasts plenty of star power.

Jay-Z, Kanye West and Pharrell aren’t the only big names involved in the LP, which drops on Friday (April 22). According to Rolling Stone, Pusha T’s new album features Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi and Don Toliver as well.

Pusha T hasn’t publicly revealed the tracklist for It’s Almost Dry, but he’s made the album available to pre-save on Apple Music and Spotify. He also discussed the meaning of the LP’s title in a conversation with Rolling Stone.

“I’m always creating a masterpiece,” he explained. “And in the creation of that in terms of a painting, you end up telling people while they waiting on it, ‘It’s almost dry,’ because they’re always asking, ‘When will it be done?’ And you have to wait on masterpieces. Also in drug culture, a lot of times you’ll have people waiting on the product and it’s not dry yet. You can come get it when it’s dry.”

It’s Almost Dry will be Pusha T’s first album since 2018’s DAYTONA. The Clipse member is promoting his new LP with a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (April 21).

Pusha T is also hitting the road in May in support of It’s Almost Dry.

View his tour dates here.