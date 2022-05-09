Kanye West Shares New “Life of the Party” Music Video On Mother’s Day 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West celebrated Mother’s Day with the release of the music video for “Life of the Party” from the deluxe edition of his Donda album.

The visuals, which appropriately dropped on Mother’s Day, feature photos and videos from Ye’s childhood brought to life using deep fake technology. The video, which plays like an animated beloved old photo album, incorporates pieces from the upcoming YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA collection.

Kanye West previewed the music video during the commercial for his new collection. The ad premiered on FOX network on May 8, in honor of Mother’s Day.

The new video does not include André 3000’s verse which Kanye West debuted during his Donda listening event in Las Vegas last year. Drake later leaked a snippet of the track, including the 3 Stacks verse. However, Ye fired shots at Drizzy on the song prompting André 3000 to release a statement distancing himself from the song.

“The track I received and wrote to didn’t have the diss verse on it,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that it was released in this way and two artists that I love are going back and forth. I wanted to be on Certified Lover Boy too. I just want to work with people that inspire me. Hopefully I can work with Kendrick on his album. I’d love to work with Lil’ Baby, Tyler and Jay-Z. I respect them all.”

“Life Of The Party” is one of several Donda songs to get the video treatment following the Grammy Award-winning “Hurricane” featuring Lil Baby and The Weeknd. Kanye also shared the video for “Keep It Burnin” featuring Future.

Kanye West – Life of the Party