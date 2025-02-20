Kanye West Sheds Nazi Title As He Teases Roddy Ricch, Playboi Carti & Peso Pluma “Bully” Sessions

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Either Kanye West has done some thoughtful reflection, or he’s drumming up buzz because he’s gearing up to drop “Bully.”

Kanye West has switched up his alt-right flow and now appears to be all but abandoning his self-proclaimed status as a Nazi.

On Wednesday (February 19), the Chicago native continued his return campaign to Twitter following his short-term ban from the app over antisemitic and hateful remarks.

In addition to showing love to A$AP Rocky following the not guilty verdict ruled in his gun assault case, Kanye also reposted a clip of Pusha T and Pharrell‘s new collaboration, “Mike Tyson Punch,” shouted out Adam Sandler and speculated about the sexual proclivities of a hermaphrodite. However, of all the attention-grabbing tweets he shared, the most prominent of them all ended up being one in which Kanye renounced his Nazi tendencies.

“After further reflection I’ve come to the realization that I’m not a Nazi,” Kanye wrote in the tweet.

Though the age-old aphorism states that it’s the thought that counts, many of Kanye’s follower’s weren’t nearly as receptive of his epiphany post-reflection and it showed in the thread of replies that flooded the tweet.

“Translation: ‘After losing my sponsors, agents, and getting the backlash……..,'” one user wrote in a reply, to which another added, “kanye opening twitter and realizing that nazism is bad.”

Another user chimed in, “how much reflecting did it take bro,” while a separate individual countered, writing, “It’s okay Ye we all know what a nice caring, compassionate man you really are and anyone who’s been rocking with you since day one been knew this.”

Shortly after he shared the aforementioned tweet, it was back to business as usual for Kanye, who tweeted a link to the YouTube video for the first episode of episode of Justin Laboy’s “SHT SRS” vlog. In addition to including footage from the Grammy Awards party Kanye hosted, the video also featured behind the scenes footage of studio sessions for his upcoming album Bully.

In addition to appearances from Playboi Carti, international Latin star Peso Pluma, former G.O.O.D. Music rapper CyHi and A$AP Nast, West Coast rappers Roddy Ricch and The Game also made appearances during the session at Ty Dolla $ign’s studio. Other highlights of the video include The Game providing his comically received advice on navigating relationships with multiple women as well as a snippet of unreleased music.

Check out the full episode of SHT SRS below.