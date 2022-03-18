Pete Davidson is not going into space later this month with Blue Origin. Now there are growing calls for Kanye West to replace him!

Pete Davidson will no longer be on board Blue Origin’s next space flight, and some people want Kanye West to replace him.

Earlier this week, representatives for Jeff Bezos’ private space travel company announced the “Saturday Night Live” comedian would be joining the next flight on March 23rd.

However, on Thursday night, Blue Origin reps announced that the date of the next mission had been delayed until March 29th, and Davidson could no longer participate. A reason has not yet been disclosed.

“Blue Origin’s 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29th. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission,” the tweet reads. “We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days.”

The rest of the crew includes Party America CEO Marty Allen; philanthropist and property mogul Marc Hagle and his wife, Sharon Hagle; University of North Carolina professor Jim Kitchen; and Dr. George Nield, President of Commercial Space Technologies.

Some people think Pete’s nemesis Kanye West would be the perfect addition to Blue Origin’s upcoming launch.

“Can you please take @kanyewest the whole Trump family and Putin up there and leave them all for the sake of humanity? Please? Hook a planet up?,” one user wrote on Blue Origin’s official Twitter account, which has been flooded with messages urging Kanye to be blasted off into space.

The excursion will be the fourth human flight launched by Blue Origin and its 20th overall.

It’s Kanye — Aléx Young (@AlexYoung) March 18, 2022

Kanye West? — matt bassett (@mrmattbassett) March 18, 2022

I hope it's kanye — Damn (@Thi10740915Fuck) March 18, 2022

Can you please take @kanyewest, the whole Trump family and Putin up there and leave them all for the sake of humanity? Please? Hook a planet up? — chrisslaughter 🇺🇦 (@chrisslaughter) March 18, 2022

imagine Kanye becomes the 6th member — yeethaw (@yeethawitis) March 18, 2022

It’s Kanye — Aléx Young (@AlexYoung) March 18, 2022