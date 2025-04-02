Kanye West Slams J. Cole, Praises Drake In Blistering Twitter Rant

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West dragged J. Cole and praised Drake in a string of tweets that reignited old rivalries and revealed new personal frustrations.

Kanye West lit up social media with a chaotic mix of praise for Drake and harsh criticism of J. Cole in his latest tirade.

On Monday (April 1), the divisive rapper reposted a clip from Drake’s “Nokia” video while reflecting on their strained relationship.

“How I hate Drake and I’m team Drake at the same time,” he tweeted. “Life is funny like that It’s the weird thing where I feel closest to Drake outta any body in rap.”

West followed up by sharing a post that simply read, “Drake #1.”

West then pivoted to Cole, unloading a series of insults blasting the North Carolina rapper’s music and industry presence.

“I hate J Cole music so much It’s like between Kendrick and J Cole,” he wrote. “I bet you industry plants asked J Cole to diss Drake then we would have been accosted with a J Cole Super Bowl commercial with no SZA song to save it.”

He didn’t stop there. “No one listens to J Cole after loosing their virginity,” West added.

He also revealed that during a past meeting with Drake, he voiced frustration over Cole’s influence.

“When I met up with Drake during Donda most of the convo was me telling him he was hurting hip hop by giving J Cole a platform,” West claimed. “I was saying how much I loved Future.”

The rant didn’t end with Cole. West also took aim at the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, expressing lingering resentment over Abloh’s rise.

“Imagine a n#### steal your dream and is given your crown because he ain’t wear a red hat and then the culture you built mad at you speaking up on it,” he stated. “My own friends that knew how bad it hurt me came tryna check me for speaking up. I hate when n##### try to tell me what the f### I can say.”

In a recent interview, West doubled down on his admiration for Drake, calling him “a million times better” and “a million times more important” than Kendrick Lamar.

He credited Drake with shaping the sound and direction of modern Hip-Hop, spawning artists like Future and Young Thug.

Just last month, West admitted he felt jealous of Drake and bizarrely confessed that he wanted Drake to speak at his funeral.