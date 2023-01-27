Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West took his new bride shopping in Balenciaga while wearing a tee with a logo allegedly used by Nazis before adopting the S#######.

Despite keeping a relatively low profile of late, Kanye West has managed to ruffle feathers while on a shopping trip earlier this week.

The G.O.O.D. Music founder was joined by his new wife, Bianca Censori, during a trip to a swanky Beverly Hills shopping Mall. He came under fire for his choice of t-shirt, which featured a coat of arms of the German R#### allegedly used by Nazis before they adopted the s####### logo.

The word “Bundeswehr” appears above the controversial logo, the name for the German federal defense forces.

I just know Kering is losing their mind seeing these pics of Kanye taking Bianca shopping at the Balenciaga store in a t-shirt with the German R#### coat of arms pic.twitter.com/BKYOMf93oy — LOUIS (@LouisPisano) January 26, 2023

Kanye West’s string of anti-Black and antisemitic comments last year, alongside his expressions of admiration for Hitler and the Nazis caused brands and partners to drop him like a hot potato. Among them is Balenciaga, who severed ties with Ye in October despite their successful collaborations.

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” a representative for the fashion house’s parent company Kering said at the time.

Kanye West Takes New Wife Shopping At Balenciaga

However, it appears Kanye West is still a fan, taking his new wife on a shopping spree at the store, as per TMZ. Balenciaga experienced its own scandal last year after releasing a controversial ad campaign. The ads featured children holding bears wearing B###-inspired outfits. Other shots from the campaign pictured legal documents relating to child pornography laws.

However, Kanye West defended the brand following the backlash, calling for the end of “cancel culture.”

“I stand by Balenciaga and denounce all witch hunts and I cancel cancel culture,” he tweeted in December before his suspension from the platform.” Jesus is King Ending trafficking doesn’t start or end with a fashion campaign for Christ Sake.”

In November Kanye West announced, “I just bought every piece of Balenciaga that I’ve ever seen.” Ye explained he “started writing Ye24,” on all the pieces with plans to sell them “for $20 each,” as part of his presidential campaign.