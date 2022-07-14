Kanye Accused Of Stiffing “Sunday Service” Production Company Out Of $7 Million

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West is being sued for shady business practices- once again. This time he’s accused of owing almost $7 million to a production company!

Kanye West’s legal troubles continue to mount as lawsuits pile up on the billionaire rap star.

The rapper is being sued for almost $7 million over claims he never paid the bill to a production company called Phantom Labs.

The production company says they helped Kanye with several of his most high-profile events from June 2021 until March 2022, but they were never paid.

Phantom Labs said they helped Kanye with several of his Sunday Service events, his Donda 2 listening party, and his “Free Larry Hoover” concert with Drake and J. Prince.

The company also helped Kanye put together his performance for Coachella. However, the rapper canceled his performance at the last minute.

The Coachella cancellation is key to the lawsuit. Phantom Labs says Kanye was going to get $9 million for his concert and planned to settle his debt.

But he backed out of the concert, and the company never saw a dime. To make things worse, Phantom Labs had to fork over almost $1.1 million and cancellation fees after the Coachella fiasco.

Kanye’s lawyers will have a busy year ahead of them. In addition to Phantom Labs’s $7.1 million lawsuit against the rapper, he is also facing lawsuits from several other companies.

Last week, a fashion rental business claimed Kanye stiffed them out of merchandise he rented and owed over $400,000 in back payments and penalties.

The rapper is also being sued by a house musician named Marshall Jefferson, who claims Ye sampled his1986 house track “Move Your Body” on “Flowers” without getting permission or providing compensation.

The Chicago-bred rap star turned designer is being taken to court by a pastor who says he sampled one of his sermons on “Come To Life” without his permission.

Kanye is also fighting the State of California for illegally delaying product shipments of his Yeezy products.