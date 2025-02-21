Kanye West Taunts Sexual Assault Accuser In Ruthless Twitter Rant 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West is firing back at a former employee suing him for sexual assault, accusing her of extortion and mocking her on social media.

Kanye West is lashing out at a former employee who is suing him for sexual assault over alleged inappropriate behavior during her time working for him.

In the early hours of Friday morning (February 20), the controversial rapper accused his alleged victim of extortion. He took to social media, revealing messages he received about a woman accusing him of sexual assault and contemplating legal action.

According to West, anybody attempting to extort him will run out of money before he does.

“IM ALREADY ‘THE BAD GUY,’” he wrote. “I DONT GIVE A FUCKKK.”

He posted a screenshot of messages from an unnamed affiliate, outlining the situation and inquiring if he wanted to consult his attorney.

“She is claiming you sexually assaulted her,” the text read. “She prefers to handle it privately but also prepared to go public. Would you like this to be addressed by your lawyer with her lawyer.”

He continued, sarcastically mocking Lauren Pisciotta, who is suing the rapper for sexual assault, alleging she tried to extort him in the past but failed.

“THAT B#### TRIED AND FAILED AND HER LAWYERS DROPPED HER,” he added. “IM WITH WHATEVEEEERRRRRR.”

West then insulted Pisciotta, claiming he never had sex with her because of body odor. Further smearing her, Ye claimed “half the NBA” could confirm it. He also advised her to freeze her eggs, as no one wanted them.

When a user pointed out he misspelled Pisciotta’s name, he stated, “She don’t deserve to get her name spelled right.”

Assault Accuser Requests Sanctions, Alleges Kanye West Failed To Respond To Lawsuit

Although West insisted Pisciotta “failed” in her case against him, the former employee has reportedly requested sanctions against West and his companies for failing to respond to the lawsuit.

Her legal team is facing difficulties serving West with the lawsuit, as he is believed to have moved to Tokyo, Japan.

Her lawyers have asked the court for permission to serve West via newspaper publication. She is seeking $2,100 in sanctions due to West’s team not providing requested materials. West has reportedly not hired a lawyer to represent him in this case.