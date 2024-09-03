Kanye West’s “Telepathy” Blamed For Attempted Kidnapping & Car Theft

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A woman said Kanye West told her to steal a car after police arrested her for attempted kidnapping and auto theft in Indiana.

A woman claimed she was following Kanye West’s orders after police arrested her for attempted kidnapping and auto theft in Evansville, Indiana on August 30. Louisville’s Ricki Smith said Ye telepathically told her to steal a car, per an affidavit obtained by the Courier Journal.

Smith told cops she was traveling from Louisville to Evansville when her car broke down. She hitchhiked the rest of the way.

The woman ended up in a parking lot where a witness saw her attempt to open multiple vehicles. Smith eventually found an unlocked door and sat in the car. The witness told her to get out of the vehicle and leave the area, but she continued her search for another unlocked car.

Smith found her opportunity when a woman exited her vehicle to walk to a nearby store. Smith jumped in the victim’s car, which had a child in the backseat.

The witness tried to intervene again by pulling Smith out of the car. The victim saw what was happening, ran back to her vehicle and yanked Smith out by her hair. Smith attempted to explain her actions to the police, mistaking the word “telegraphically” for “telepathically.”

“Kanye West speaks to me telegraphically and told me to steal the vehicle,” she said.

Smith was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail. Her court hearing is scheduled for Thursday (September 5).