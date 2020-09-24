Kanye West Threatens To Not Release His Gap Collection Until He’s On The Company’s Board Of Directors

(AllHipHop News) In June, Kanye West announced he closed a deal with clothing retailer Gap. The multi-year partnership was said to include the Hip Hop superstar releasing a Yeezy line of apparel for men, women, and children with the publicly-traded company.
The Yeezy-Gap collection was expected to arrive in 2021, but West seems to be backing off from a specific ETA until his personal demands are met. On September 10, he tweeted about not being on Gap’s Board of Directors. West also pointed out his lack of a board seat for Adidas, the distributors of his Yeezy sneakers.
I DONT HAVE A BOARD SEAT AT GAP I DONT HAVE A BOARD SEAT AT ADIDAS … BLACK BOARD SEATS MATTER
— ye (@kanyewest) September 10, 2020
Overnight, West doubled down on his complaints about not having a position with the two corporations’ supervising organizations. This time the 43-year-old billionaire took it a step further by threatening to not support his own Yeezy items until he is recognized as a board member for Gap and Adidas.
“I’M WEARING JORDANS TILL I’M ON THE BOARD OF ADIDAS,” tweeted West, referring to the German sportswear manufacturer’s longtime business rival Air Jordan. Moments later, he posted, “I’M NOT RELEASING NOTHING ON GAP TILL I’M ON THE BOARD.”
When West declared he would walk away from his new deal in July, Gap Inc’s stock fell by nearly 6%. At the time, the G.O.O.D. Music boss stated at a public event for his fledgling presidential candidacy, “I am not on the board at Gap. And that has to change today or I walk away.”
I’M WEARING JORDANS TILL I’M ON THE BOARD OF ADIDAS ⛷
— ye (@kanyewest) September 24, 2020
I’M NOT RELEASING NOTHING ON GAP TILL I’M ON THE BOARD
— ye (@kanyewest) September 24, 2020