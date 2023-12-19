Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign’s “Vultures” Album Set To Arrive On New Year’s Eve

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

¥$ is finally ready to present their collaborative LP.

There was speculation that Vultures, the new project by Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, would drop last Friday (December 15). That date came and went without the album arriving, but a new report claims the duo known as ¥$ have a new date planned.

According to Billboard, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign will let loose Vultures on New Year’s Eve (Sunday, December 31). A spokesperson for West reportedly confirmed that release date with the music publication.

¥$ put out the “Vultures” title track featuring Bump J and Lil Durk last month. The album will likely include appearances by Lil Baby, Offset, Quavo, Playboi Carti, Chris Brown, Future, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, Young Thug and more.

However, Nicki Minaj rejected Kanye West’s plea to clear her verse for the “New Body” track. The Pink Friday 2 rapper went on Instagram Live to explain why she will not be part of the Vultures tracklist.

“That train has left the station, OK?” Nicki Minaj said. “No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand-new album. Now why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? Come on guys.”

Vultures will be Kanye West’s first full-length body of work since the Chicago native faced widespread backlash for making anti-Semitic remarks and appearing with white nationalist Nick Fuentes. He previously teamed up with Jay-Z for 2011’s Watch the Throne and Kid Cudi for 2018’s Kids See Ghosts.

Ty Dolla $ign’s discography contains joint efforts with Jeremih for 2018’s MihTy and with Dvsn for 2021’s Cheers to the Best Memories. The Los Angeles-bred singer also linked up with Wiz Khalifa for 2015’s Talk About It in the Morning EP.