Nicki Minaj Doubles Down On Elliott Wilson Attack, Rejects Kanye West Request In Fiery IG Live 

Nicki Minaj continues to address her gripe with Elliott Wilson after calling him out for criticizing her recent interview with Twitch streamer Kai Cenat.

“You know how many tweets I’ve seen you post disrespecting me, ‘Idiot’ Wilson,” she said during an Instagram Live late Thursday (December 14). “All y’all for some reason, when you’re around certain people, you feel like you’ve got some power.”

Someone in the live chat commented that Wilson “came at” Drake, prompting Nicki Minaj to become heated.

“Came at Drake for what? Nobody owes you s### hoe n####. F### you!

“Why when y’all have an affiliation to Jay-Z in some sort of way, y’all be thinking that y’all can disrespect and violate?”

Nicki Minaj also accused Elliott Wilson of being part of an “agenda” and attempting to drive attention away from her album.

“Elliott has been one of those people who are used to being the mouthpiece for others,’ she said, adding that she doesn’t respond to the “nasty things” he said about her over recent years.

“But then I drop an album and you’re jealous that you didn’t interview me? Why?” she questioned. “And by the way, you’re a grown f###### man. If you wanted an interview, you could have asked, I would have given you one. But that’s not what you want, right. Actually, we know what you want. You wanted to cause a distraction. Y’all have been trying for months and we didn’t care. Now we have a great album, we really don’t care.”

Nicki Minaj Refuses To Clear “Vultures” Feature

Elsewhere during the IG Live, Minaj also addressed Kanye West’s request to clear her verse on Vultures cut “New Body.”

“Chile. That train has left the station,” she said before adding, “No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand new album. Now why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? Come on guys.”