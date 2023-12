Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The beef started after the Rap Radar podcast host clowned the self-proclaimed Black Barbie for appearing on Kai Cenat’s livestream.

Nicki Minaj is presumably on top of the world right now. Her new album, Pink Friday 2, is eyeing the No. 1 spot on Billboard with the highest first-week numbers in nearly a decade. But, par for the course, she’s also drawing criticism. On Thursday (December 14), Rap Radar podcast host Elliott Wilson essentially clowned Minaj for her appearance on Kai Cenat’s livestream.

Taking to Twitter (X), Wilson shared a photo of her twerking while Cenat and crew cheer her on. He wrote in the caption, “Hip Hop Journalism.”

Minaj clearly caught wind of Wilson’s comment and promised more to come on Friday (December 15), although she wasn’t specific. She simultaneously dragged JAY-Z into the middle of their squabble, suggesting Wilson relentlessly fawns all over the Roc Nation founder.

“Elliot if you’d spit JayZ dikk out for one second, you’d be able to be happy for the new comers,” she wrote. “Isn’t that how y’all tried to tarnish my image? By saying I’m not welcoming new btchs in? Did songs with all of them tho. Why you not happy for a young black man like Kai. Tmrw btch”

Elliot if you’d spit JayZ dikk out for one second, you’d be able to be happy for the new comers. Isn’t that how y’all tried to tarnish my image? By saying I’m not welcoming new btchs in? Did songs with all of them tho. Why you not happy for a young black man like Kai. Tmrw btch — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 15, 2023

Wilson, who was apparently amused by Minaj’s response and enjoying the attention, quickly retweeted her post. He also defended himself, saying, “Never dissed Nicki. Always said she’s the female rap GOAT. Over Lauryn, Missy, Kim and Foxy and all. I think Cardi B is dope too. Happy Holidays.”

50 Cent, who at this point is a professional internet troll, weighed in hours later via Instagram. He wrote: “Look how @nickiminaj be blacking out on these [ninjas]. this s### be having me crying LMAO.”

While it’s unclear what Minaj has in store for Wilson, she obviously wasn’t pleased with his post. The jury is still out on 50 Cent’s. Check it out below.