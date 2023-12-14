Nicki Minaj Responds To “Pink Friday 2” Critics, Teases Alter-Ego Roman’s Return 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj has several Pink Friday 2 surprises up her sleeve, including the return of her beloved alter ego, Roman Zolanski.

Nicki Minaj is on pace to top the charts with one of the biggest debuts of her career, but Pink Friday 2 still has its critics.

The NYC icon took to social media Wednesday evening (December 13) to announce some special upcoming PF2 surprises and thank her fans for the love. However, she also had to “address one thing,” concerning the album’s featured artists.

“Ppl can make WHAT they want WHEN they want,” Nicki Minaj wrote on X. “Especially when they’re a GENIUS- a CONSISTENT GENIUS- & have given us their ALL for over a decade, changed music forever, for the BEST. Especially when they’ve given us “mature” content when it wasn’t even COOL to do so.”

She went on to explain that fans “don’t dictate where an artist is at in their artistry,” and although supporters “may feel close to them,’ they cannot speak for the artist.

In addition, Nicki Minaj expressed her sincere gratitude to her Pink Friday 2 collaborators.

“Everyone on this album elevated ME,” she added. “Not just what they contributed. They elevated ME. I’m honored that they’d share their gifts, their fan bases, their TIME with me.”

Check out her post below.

Guys,



I SOOOOO appreciate the love on this album. 🥹🤍

I’d like to address one thing.



Ppl can make WHAT they want WHEN they want. Especially when they’re a GENIUS- a CONSISTENT GENIUS- & have given us their ALL for over a decade, changed music forever,

for the BEST.… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 14, 2023

Nicki Minaj also made The Barbz ecstatic after teasing the return of one of her most beloved alter egos, Roman.

She updated fans with the latest PF2 additions and revealed she has several surprises still in the works.

“But!!!! one thing is for CERTAIN,” she said, announcing Roman will be in “Gag City,” PF2’s fantasy world. “Show out? get him. simple. Get on Onika nerves? risk him being sent back to boarding school yet again.”

Nicki Minaj also teased an upcoming Pink Friday 2 Future verse. “I hit Future,” she said before adding, “Hopefully he in #GagCity.”