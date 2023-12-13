Nicki Minaj Makes “Very Important Statement” With Monica, Keisha Cole “Pink Friday 2” Single 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj has joined forces with R&B songstresses Monica and Keisha Cole on the Pink Friday 2 track “Love Me Enough.”

The NYC icon is on pace to top the charts with her latest album, projected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with almost 200,000 total album-equivalent units moved in its opening week. However, the Pink Friday 2 tracks keep coming, with Minaj delivering on her promise to drop several unreleased tracks this week.

On Tuesday (December 12), the “Last Time I Saw You” hitmaker took to social media to tease her collaborators, revealing they will “help me make a very important statement. Through music.”

Shortly after, Nicki Minaj announced her new “very, very important song” featuring R&B songstresses Monica and Keisha Cole.

She also shared a lyric from the song and revealed the “liberating” track, which she penned about four years ago, is for anybody healing from relationship trauma.

Nicki Minaj opened up about her relationship with Monica who she called “one of my biggest inspirations,” and Keisha Cole, saying they got to know each other after moving to California.

The trio have recently been able to “come together in a room and talk, which Minaj found hugely beneficial.

“It’s crazy how much that is needed sometimes,” she added. “Because so many times women are going through the same things, but they don’t have a safe place to discuss it.”

“Love Me Enough” is available on Pink Friday 2 (D2C Version 2) via Minaj’s website.