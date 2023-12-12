Nicki Minaj and 50 Cent Team Up On First Ever Collab “Beep Beep”  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent warned his peers to steer clear of dropping music on Monday when he and Nicki Minaj unleashed the collab, “Beep Beep.”

50 Cent and Nicki Minaj have joined forces, uniting on Pink Friday 2 cut “Beep Beep,” for the first time.

The NYC icons previously teased the collab last week after the album arrived without the Fiddy feature. “Well wait til they hear Schfifty Schent verse on it next week. #GagCity we here,” Nicki said on the day Pink Friday 2 was released. In a follow-up post, Nicki Minaj asked 50 Cent to “Send that verse in sir.”

The G-Unit honcho complied and dropped a snippet of his verse on social media Monday while warning his peers to hold off on any releases.

“Todays not a good day to drop, put your b####### out tomorrow,” he penned on Instagram.

The track was released exclusively via Nicki Minaj’s website on Monday (December 11). She also announced a midnight drop on streaming platforms.

According to a recent teaser, Nicki Minaj has several other upcoming unreleased Pink Friday 2 tracks in addition to her song with 50 Cent.

“Next week #GagCity welcomes a new edition every day beginning Monday or Tuesday,” she wrote on X. “Every day until Friday, you’ll get an add’l song that completes my fave body of work to date. 4 more songs.”

Continuing to vaguely mask her upcoming collaborations with the “Sch” prefix, Minaj dropped another hint.

“Two of the names on a very important song rhyme with Schmechia Schmole & Schmonica,” she added, seemingly in reference to Keisha Cole and Monica.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to announce an upcoming interview with Joe Budden.

“This man always deserves a good cussing out from me,” she stated during an Instagram Live Monday night. “He always, always gone get his lashes from me.”