Kanye West Casts Ballot For The First Time, And He Votes For Himself

(AllHipHop News)
Kanye West voted for the first time in a presidential election, and he voted for himself. The rapper shared a video casting his ballot earlier today (November 3rd) from his home state of Wyoming.
The 43-year-old rap star was a write-in candidate along with his running mate, Michelle Tidball.
The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world 🕊 pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1
— ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020
“The first vote of my life. We are here to serve. We pray for every servant leader in the world,” Kanye captioned his post.
Kanye has spent well almost $13 million in his quest to become president of the United States of America. Kanye appeared on the ballot in 12 states as he faces off against President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Last week Kanye revealed that his political ambitions went well beyond the boundaries of the United States, when he revealed he wanted to be the leader of the free world.
If Ye’s plans for POTUS fall through this year, he floated the possibility of running to be the Governor of California.
“If it’s in God’s plan that part of my path is to be the Governor then that’s fine, but my calling is to be the leader of the free world,” Kanye West told Joe Rogan during an interview.