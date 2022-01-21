Director, who has known Ye forever says, “The footage doesn’t lie. It’s his journey through my vision.”

Rapper Kanye West sent a shot out to Netflix about their airing of the new documentary about to drop. He wants them to know he needs approval before it airs.

Titled “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” this movie features early footage of the musical genius shot and is directed by his friend Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah. It will premiere this month at the 2022 Sundance Festival.

Ye took to social media to say, “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time … I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix.”

“Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image … Thank you in advance,” he concluded.

The documentary spans over two decades, starting at a time before he debuted his first album, and includes behind-the-scenes footage of the rapper, his friends, and even his mother.

Kanye is listed as a producer on the film. Some fans and movie lovers are worried that with the artist in that role, he will gloss over the offering and sanitize himself.

Simmons cleared that up to Variety, “When his team and the business people have gotten involved, they’re of course going to have their say. But I needed to tell this story.”

“It’s not about making Kanye likable or not,” he continued. “The footage doesn’t lie. What makes the film special is that it’s not something definitive; it’s his journey through my vision.”