Kanye West, Wife Could Face Criminal Charges Over Lewd Boat Ride

Will the Italy give the artist and his new boo the boot?

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were reportedly banned for life from the Italian boat company Venezia Turismo Motoscafi for lewd conduct, but they are also under investigation by Italian law enforcement for possibly breaking “standards of public decorum” while on an NSFW boat ride.

According to Page Six, an insider said that after he mooned passersby while on a Venice river taxi, officials believed he and the people occupying the craft should be questioned.

“The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy, and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges, then we will notify the couple, most probably through the relevant Embassies,” the source said, adding that the police got “complaints from people who witnessed” West’s bare booty.

Pictures show West with his derriere hanging out while cradling Censori’s head in full view of people casually chilling all around.

“The offense being investigated is acts contrary to public decency, which is punishable by an administrative sanction … any breaches are severely punished,” the insider continued.

Kanye and Bianca on a boat ride in Italy 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/iNLFKwvsw0 — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) August 28, 2023

The video in question shows the music producer with his pants down and one of his workers kneeling next to him and his 28-year-old wife—doing something.

In response to the incident, the boating company issued a statement asserting that the captain had no knowledge of any inappropriate behavior transpiring at the rear of the boat.

The company implies that had the captain observed any misconduct occurring in the back, he would’ve promptly disembarked and reported the individuals involved to the relevant authorities.

“We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behavior. Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats,” the statement concluded.

AllHipHop.com previously reported Censori has been under fire for what the Italians have labeled indecency. Yeezy’s new wife was spotted wearing a sheer bodysuit, sparking outrage in the Mediterranean country.