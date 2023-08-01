Kanye West’s 2020 Presidential Committee Reportedly Files “Obstruction Of Justice” Complaint

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Controversial Milo Yiannopoulos is at the center of the upcoming legal storm.

Kanye West’s 2020 presidential committee has reportedly taken action against the rapper’s personal lawyer and campaign manager, filing a complaint of “obstruction of justice” with the federal government.

According to reports, the complaint specifically targets West’s personal lawyer and campaign manager. As previously reported, West ran for the president of the United States in the last election and failed miserably.

Last week, an alleged hacking incident occurred on the Federal Election Commission’s (FEC) website, which removed Devin White from his role as treasurer of the campaign. The action took place shortly after it was reported White was concerned about significant “fraud and malfeasance” within Ye’s campaign finances.

In response to this incident, the campaign’s “Statement of Organization,” White and committee lawyer Bruce Fein have jointly lodged a complaint with both the FBI and FEC.

Now, they’re accusing West’s lawyer Bruce Marks and his associates of impeding their internal investigation to find out if there are fraudulent activities (or the potential of fraudulent activities) related to campaign finances.

“They are changing (the FEC treasurer) because they are now the subject of a federal probe, so they are all scurrying away with the life preservers,” White said, nothing his office had “already notified the FBI about the obstruction of justice. “There is no way of covering it up—it was already in the news.”

Fein and White revealed discrepancies in Ye’s campaign finances, warning him about his campaign manager, Milo Yiannopoulos, an alt-right provocateur. They said he was engaging in potential criminal actions and claimed violated the Federal Election Campaign Act by working on the campaign.

Fein and White said West allegedly provided improper receipts for $13.5 million in campaign expenses. West’s lawyers have denied these allegations, suggesting Fein and White are seeking revenge due to unpaid fees.

“Ye categorically denies that he violated federal election law,” Marks said. “Period! It is irresponsible for Mr. White or Mr. Fein to make those allegations. I would note these allegations were made to the media after Ye refused to pay them hundreds of thousands of dollars that they requested. Period.”

He added, “We are going to investigate those allegations, most of which we think are false and to the extent there is any merit in them we will resolve them with the FEC.”

When directly questioned about Yiannopoulos’ immigration status, Marks downplayed his involvement in West’s election campaign. He reportedly danced around the fact they called him a “campaign manager” and submitted consulting bills to the committee that hit over six figures.