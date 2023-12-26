Kanye West’s Antisemitism Apology Elicits Cautious Hope From ADL

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Anti-Defamation League loudly condemned Kanye West for his past remarks but maintained an optimistic view of his apology.

The Anti-Defamation League responded to Kanye West apologizing for his antisemitism on Tuesday (December 26). The Jewish advocacy group appreciated Ye’s contrition but indicated there was much more do to if he truly intended to atone for his actions.

“After causing untold damage by using his vast influence and platform to poison countless minds with vicious antisemitism and hate, an apology in Hebrew may be the first step on a long journey towards making amends to the Jewish community and all those who he has hurt,” the ADL said in a statement. “Ultimately, actions will speak louder than words but this initial act of contrition is welcome.”

Kanye unexpectedly apologized for his antisemitic remarks via social media. His apology was written in Hebrew.

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for my unplanned outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” he wrote. “I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

Kanye made multiple antisemitic comments in 2022, leading to various brands cutting ties with him. Adidas, most notably, ended their longstanding Yeezy partnership.

The ADL linked Kanye’s past remarks to at least 59 incidents of antisemitism in 2022. Last month, the organization condemned him for lyrics used in his song “Vultures.”

Ye apologized after his name allegedly appeared on an Israeli missile amid war in the Middle East. He issued the apology ahead of the release of his Vultures album with Ty Dolla $ign. The project was scheduled to drop in December, but it went through several delays. The album is now expected to be released on January 12.