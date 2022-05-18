Kanye West’s Donda Academy To Host Auditions For Children’s Choir

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kids will have an opportunity to audition for Kanye West’s Donda Academy gospel choir at a studio in North Hollywood.

Kanye West’s Donda Academy is hosting auditions for a children’s gospel choir.

Kids ranging from second to 12th grade can try out for the choir. The Donda Academy will hold the auditions at Eighty Eight Studios in North Hollywood on May 20 and 21.

Auditions will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m PST on May 20. Tryouts begin earlier in the day on May 21, running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. PST.

Kanye West announced his Donda Academy in 2021. The prep school is located in Simi Valley, California.

The Donda Academy’s mission statement says it will “prepare students to become the next generation of leaders, thinkers and innovators by providing them with a world-class education that includes a rigorous core curriculum, and an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking and problem solving.”

Admissions are currently open for the Donda Academy. June 10 is the deadline to apply for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Parents can sign their kids up for the gospel choir auditions on the Donda Academy’s newly launched website. Students do not need to be enrolled in Kanye West’s school to audition.

The submission form notes the choir will be holding weekly rehearsals.

