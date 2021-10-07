Kanye West Launches DONDA Academy, Recruits Top HS Basketball Players

Kanye’s team DONDA will be led by Jalen Hooks and word is Ye is personally reaching out to potential recruits via Instagram.

Kanye West is reportedly expanding his empire, opening a prep school in Simi Valley, California. The focus is said to be creating a high school prep team that can compete with heavy hitters Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.

Kanye’s association with Adidas is well established and the brand will sponsor the DONDA Academy team, set to be led by Jalen Hooks. The 6’7” junior from Indiana has offers from Kansas, Michigan State, Purdue, Illinois, and more.

“It’s just one of those things you can’t pass up,” Hooks said to the Indianapolis Star. “It was more of a family decision, too. All of us just felt like it was a chance to reach my full potential and grow and get ready for the college level.”

Kanye West's Donda Academy drawing top talent to California. 🏀



✍️: https://t.co/ePo0hSZ7hB pic.twitter.com/X9cK3oPd5y — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) October 6, 2021

Hooks will be joined at DONDA academy by five-star junior Robert Dillingham of North Carolina with Jahki Howard from Georgia and Zion Cruz of New Jersey named as possible recruits.

Currently, the team has no head coach but Yeezy is said to be personally reaching out to prospective players.

Referring to Kanye, one player said to Yahoo Sports, “It’s crazy that he reached out but he’s building a good team with players that I want to play with and it’s out in LA in a good market so it’s something me and my family have to think about.”

Rumors are flying about a possible Sierra Canyon and Donda Academy game going down at the Staples Centre in February. The game could see the likes of LeBron James’ son, Bronny and Amari Baliey take on team DONDA.

Kanye is also merging his new enterprise with an existing one, debuting a new YZY basketball sneaker.

YZY BSKTBL KNIT⠀

3D SLATE BLUE⠀

$260⠀

COMING SOON⠀

⠀

FULL DETAILS ON https://t.co/vpizmqzed1 🌎⠀

⠀

COP OR DROP? 💬 pic.twitter.com/crYIQWqGSq — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) October 5, 2021

Kanye also picked up his first diamond certification for his 2007 single “Stronger.”