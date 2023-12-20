Kanye West’s Gutted $57 Million Malibu Mansion Now On Sale For $53 Million 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West allegedly tried to turn the Malibu beachfront mansion into a “Bat Cave” so he could “hide from the Clintons and Kardashians.”

Kanye West has put his Malibu Mansion on the market for $53 million after buying the home in 2021 for $57 million and gutting the place.

Ye attempted to turn the 4,000-square-foot beachfront property into a “bomb shelter” without windows, plumbing, or electricity. The plan was to off-grid and hide from the Kardashians and the Clintons, according to a lawsuit filed earlier this year by Ye’s former project manager and property caretaker.

However, Ye’s new celebrity realtor believes the renovations are a selling point, per TMZ. According to Selling Sunset star, Jason Oppenheim, Kanye West left a black canvas, making it easier for the new owners to design the home exactly to their liking.

He told the outlet that although Ye removed the interior finishes, “this creates an unbelievably rare opportunity to buy a Picasso on the water.” Oppenheim claims the new occupant has “the ability to restore it to your own specific standards, with modern technology and excellence.”

The property is the subject of a lawsuit. Tony Saxon alleges West failed to pay him and fired him when he couldn’t work due to a back injury.

He claimed Kanye West instructed him turn the Malibu mansion into a “Bat Cave,” so he could “hide from the Clintons and Kardashians.”

Saxon told NBC News in September: “Ye wanted no electricity. He only wanted plants, candles, battery lights; and to have everything open and dark. You can’t keep food in that house, because you had no refrigerator left. You had no windows. I had seagulls flying in.”