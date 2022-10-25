Kanye West’s Jewish Divorce Lawyers Leave Him Too

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The artist still needs divorce lawyers to help with squaring off custody situations with his ex wife and their children.

Kanye West has lost an essential part of his team over his antisemitic, and horrible George Floyd comments: his divorce lawyers.

His remarks about Floyd being on drugs and not dying because of Derek Chauvin kneeling on him and his saying he was going to go “death con 3 on Jewish people,” have made a lot of people cut ties including Justin Bieber, Vogue, Balenciaga, Gap, Adidas and so many more.

For his consistent ranting about Jewish people, he was kicked off both Twitter and Instagram.

Now, the former billionaire’s JEWISH divorce attorneys Bernard Clair and Bob Cohen from the prestigious New York Cohen Clair Lans Griefer Thorpe & Rottenstreich LLP are parting ways.

Kanye hired the two lawyers to assist in the matters of his divorce from Kim Kardashian, the mother of his children, after four other legal firms left him in a year and a half.

The couple was declared legally single in March of 2022.

But the couple remains in dispute over the finances and custody of their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, which lawyers are needed for.

A source close to the company told Page Six on Monday, October 24th, said: “The firm is no longer representing Kanye West.”