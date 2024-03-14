Kanye West’s Listening Party Becomes Family Affair With Kim Kardashian, Bianca Censori & Kids

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The polarizing rapper hosted a listening party for his latest studio album, “Vultures 2,” which brought his ex-wife and current wife together.

Kanye West‘s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and his new wife, Bianca Censori, showed a surprising amount of camaraderie at his recent music event. In a scene that could only unfold in the dynamic world of rap and celebrity culture, West hosted a listening party for his latest studio album, Vultures 2, which brought the two together.

The event, pulsing with the anticipation of West’s newest musical endeavor, took on an added layer of intrigue with a rare public appearance of the blended family. Held on Tuesday night (March 12), the listening party was not just a showcase of West’s creative progress but also a testament to the complex personal relationships that orbit around the polarizing rapper.

Kim Kardashian spotted with Bianca Censori at Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures 2 listening party ‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/5sBmabQeOl — Salt Flash (@SaltFlash) March 13, 2024



Kardashian, who shares four children with West—North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm—brought along the younger two, Chicago and Psalm, marking the occasion as a family affair amidst their parents’ evolved romantic paths.

The couple’s 2021 divorce was a highly publicized pivot point in both their lives, with both parties moving forward in their own respects. West’s sudden marriage to Censori, which came as a surprise to many fans earlier this year, added a new chapter to West’s personal life narrative.

Despite the complexities that such changes might imply, the listening party scene was remarkably devoid of any apparent tension, presenting a united front. The occasion was ripe for commentary, with Twitter users chiming in with a mix of bewilderment and admiration at the harmonious gathering of West’s family, past and present.

As West celebrates his latest musical milestone, it’s clear that his personal life is hitting some high notes as well, with the support of both his current wife and his ex-wife.