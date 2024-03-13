Kanye West Putting “All Chips” In On Daughter North West’s Album, According To Justin Laboy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The pre-teen will also reportedly return for ¥$’s “Vultures 2” project.

Many fans of Kanye West are patiently waiting for his 10-year-old daughter, North West, to drop her debut album. Ye confidant Justin Laboy spoke about North’s move to becoming a professional recording artist.

“She already got a hit. She might have the best song already on Vultures 1,” Justin Laboy told TMZ. “I know she’s going to be on Vultures 2 again and that album’s gonna be a classic.”

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, collectively known as ¥$, released their collaborative album Vultures 1 on February 10. North West provided vocals to the Vultures 1 track “Talking” and appeared in the song’s music video.

During a recent live Vultures 1 listening session in Phoenix, North West announced she is working on her Elementary School Dropout project. The title serves as an homage to her father’s classic 2004 album The College Dropout.

“Everybody’s excited,” Justin Laboy stated about North’s pending studio LP. “Ye’s putting everything, all chips in on her – production, the best engineers. I think she’s got it. Plus, she just naturally loves it.”

Laboy went on to say that North West creates ten freestyles a day. Additionally, the social media personality claimed Kanye West’s oldest child recruited her friends to the studio to record parts for her upcoming music.