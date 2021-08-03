Justin Laboy To Host Facebook Dating’s ‘Summer Of Love’

The special is said to be inspired by the golden age of dating shows with a “modern twist.”

Cultural commentator Justin Laboy will lead a new program for Facebook Dating. Summer of Love is set to run on the Facebook Watch platform.

Describe as a dating show with a “modern twist,” Summer of Love is scheduled for Thursday, August 5 at 1 pm ET/10 am PT. Justin Laboy will be joined by Leenda Dong and Alaina Castillo.

Leenda Dong is a TikTok personality with sixteen million followers. Alaina Castillo is a bi-lingual Pop performer who released her debut studio album, Parallel Universe Part 1, in May.

Justin Laboy has been in the news a lot over the last several weeks. Last month, the man who created the “Demon Time” series helped announce Kanye West’s upcoming Donda album was on the way.

KANYE WEST WILL MOVE THE RELEASE DATE OF DONDA TO AUGUST 6TH. THANKS FOR YOUR PATIENCE ❤️ HE WANTS TO GIVE HIS FANS THE BEST POSSIBLE PRODUCT WITHOUT RUSHING ANYTHING. HE LOVES YALL WITH ALL OF HIS HEART. GOD BLESS 🙏🏾 #DONDA #RESPECTFULLY — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 24, 2021

Kanye West has apparently been feeding Justin Laboy information about his tenth studio LP. Laboy later provided an update on the tentative release date for Donda.

Additionally, Justin Laboy serves as a co-host of Revolt’s Respectfully Justin talk show along with Justin Combs. Respectfully Justin made headlines earlier this year after rumors began circulating that Laboy played a role in Quavo and Saweetie’s breakup.

Facebook Watch is also home to additional original programming such as the Cardi Tries reality show starring “Up” hitmaker Cardi B. Jada Pinkett Smith’s Emmy-winning Red Table Talk also streams on the site.