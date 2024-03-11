Kanye West’s Daughter North West Announces “Elementary School Dropout” Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

North West is set to debut in the music industry with ‘Elementary School Dropout,’ she announced during her dad’s show.

Last night at the Vultures 2 experience in Phoenix, the crowd erupted into cheers not just for Kanye West but for a surprise announcement made by his daughter, North West.

The young star took the stage, revealing her plans to release her debut album titled Elementary School Dropout.

This news comes amidst the anticipation surrounding Kanye West’s own musical ventures, including his recent release, Vultures 1, and the awaited Vultures 2.

North West’s announcement marks a significant moment in the West family’s musical legacy, linking her aspirations to her father’s path but with a unique twist.

Kanye West, whose career skyrocketed after the release of his debut album College Dropout in 2004, has since become a global icon in the music industry.

Kanye’s influence is evident in his daughter’s bold choice of album title, Elementary School Dropout, suggesting that she, too, aims to make a statement in the music world.

Vultures 1, Kanye’s recent album, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, amassing 148,000 equivalent units, including 18,000 pure sales, according to Billboard.

This achievement adds another feather to Kanye’s cap and sets a high bar for his forthcoming project.

However, fans have been left in suspense as Vultures 2 has missed its initial release date, leaving many wondering what Ye has in store.