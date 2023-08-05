Kanye West’s Replica Childhood Home To Go On Auction In The Fall

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The model home is currently in a warehouse waiting for a new owner to buy it in the fall.

It seems that the production company for Ye’s “Donda” listening parties is gearing up to sell the replica of his childhood home and has hired The Levy Recovery Group to sell it to those interested in having a piece of Kanye memorabilia.

Kanye’s initial intention was to take the house on a tour, but that plan never materialized.

The rapper purchased the actual house he grew up in back in 2020 and wanted to bring it to Soldier Field. Those plans were halted by Chicago’s Building Department, who was not having it. As a result, his team devised the next most suitable alternative … making a replica.

AllHipHop.com covered the ‘Donda’ listening parties extensively.

Currently, according to TMZ, the structure is being housed in a Chicago warehouse. Sources tell the outlet it has been broken down into parts.

While news of the sale is being released over the summer, fans will have to wait until the fall to have their chance to buy it at auction.

According to Jason Levy, the live auction will start in October, and the winning bidder has the option of getting the house as it is or paying for the “Donda” production team to reassemble the house.