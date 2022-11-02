Kanye’s Lawyer Says He Could Lose His Kids Over Antisemitism

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Will a judge deny the artist from being in his children’s lives.

Trouble rapper Kanye West may lose everything important to him because of his antisemitic comments in the media. He lost his billions. He lost his friends. Now, he might lose the opportunity to be in his children’s lives.

The artist, who has been in court fighting with his former wife Kim Kardashian over custody rights regarding their four children, took to his social media account and dropped a bomb that might either change his stance or make him dig his feet in more.

He posted on his Parler account, “On my last and final meeting with Bob Cohen, he told me ‘if I keep up antisemitic rhetoric you’ll loose custody of your children.’ So let me get this straight If I complain about Jewish business practices it’s considered antisemitic. So, my custody lawyer was basically telling me if you complain about getting done wrong in business you will loose (sic) custody of your children, and this was the guy on my side.”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, two weeks ago, Ye’s Jewish lawyers Cohen and Bernard Clair from the prestigious New York Cohen Clair Lans Griefer Thorpe & Rottenstreich LLP parted ways, over his comments about their people.

On Monday, October 24th, the firm released a statement that said: “The firm is no longer representing Kanye West.”