Karlous Miller Gets Dragged Online For Calling Out Kai Cenat’s Prison Livestream

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has grabbed the attention of the social media world with his seven-day-long livestream from a fictionalized penitentiary. Some people, like comedian Karlous Miller, questioned the move.

“N##### did a livestream in a fake jail? Why the f### would anybody wanna do some s### like that?” posted Karlous Miller on the X platform in response to Kai Cenat’s ongoing “7 Days In” broadcast.

However, one X user pointed out that Miller once created comedic content about being behind bars. The @TraySold account tweeted, “This what I mean when I say y’all get on here and be fake mad. Ain’t this you in this fake jail skit? 😂😂.”

That X post about Karlous Miller’s jail skit collected more than 8.4 million views, 38,000 likes and 6,600 reposts. As the tweet went viral, the Wild ‘n Out regular fired back, “N#### we ain’t spend the night in that b####.”

This what I mean when I say yall get on here and be fake mad. Ain’t this you in this fake jail skit? 😂😂 https://t.co/j45tpZMXFd pic.twitter.com/2cGDtSPr0G — 200k Tray (@TraySold) October 30, 2023

N#### we ain’t spend the night in that b####. https://t.co/NhZ909H9MS — Mr.Karlous (@KarlousM) October 30, 2023

In addition to being part of the Wild ‘n Out cast, Karlous Miller got a foothold in the podcasting space as one-third of The 85 South Show along with DC Young Fly and Chico Bean.

Kai Cenat quickly became one of the most famous Twitch personalities since joining the service in 2021. The New York City-bred entertainer currently has 7.8 million followers on the site.

21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Offset, Ice Spice, Blueface and other Hip-Hop stars have shown up on Cenat’s show. The Streamer Of The Year winner’s “7 Days In” has featured appearances by NLE Choppa, Druski, and Chrisean Rock so far.