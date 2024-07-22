Kash Doll Separates From Child’s Father Tracy T Weeks After Welcoming Second Child 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kash Doll announced she has separated from Tracy T, stating she refuses to stay in a failing relationship for the sake of their two children.

Kash Doll has announced that she is a single woman again after splitting from her partner Tracy T, with whom she shares two children.

Last month, the former couple welcomed a baby daughter to add to their growing family after their son Kashton was born in 2022. However, Kash Doll said she’s unwilling to stay in a failing relationship simply for the sake of their children.

On Sunday, Kash Doll announced the news on her Instagram Stories although she later deleted the post.

“I’m single,” she wrote. “IDGAF ABOUT Y’ALL SAYING I HAVE TWO KIDS BY HIM NOW. I’M JUST A BABY MAMA. BLAH, BLAH, BLAH… I’M NOT DEALING WITH JUST ANYTHING TO KEEP MY FAMILY TOGETHER.”

#KashDoll announced that she's single: “And IDGAF about yall saying I have two kids by him now I’m just a baby momma blah blah blah” pic.twitter.com/xcQKVplxUX — Virtual Celebrity News Network (@virtualcelebnew) July 21, 2024

Shortly after Kash Doll’s announcement, fans quizzed Tracy T about the split while he was on Instagram Live. He said although people have been reaching out, urging him to “keep ya head up,” he’s fine.

“Y’all don’t know what the f### going on man,” he added later in the Live. “Y’all believe anything y’all hear.”

He also insisted he’s not an attention seeker and seemingly suggested the split was “part of the marketing strategy or something.”

Kash Doll announced the birth of their daughter in a Father’s Day tribute to Tracy T earlier this year.

“Even though u get on my last and first nerves this video wouldn’t b created without u!” she captioned the post. “Thank you for making me a mother of 2 now gone head and get on birth control cause klarity was the last piece to this puzzle… my lil family complete.”

After announcing the split, Kash Doll also hopped on Instagram Live insisting, “Life goes on.”