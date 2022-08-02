Kash Doll Signs Deal With MNRK Music Group

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The rapper/actress has another music project on the way.

Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight has entered into a new partnership with MNRK Music Group. The deal will include the Detroit native releasing a full-length project under the label.

Kash Doll plans to drop the currently unnamed album in early 2023. In addition, the rapper/actress will launch an imprint with MNRK that will introduce new acts to the company.

“I’m thrilled to join the MNRK family. The team shares my vision for my artistry and supports my goals of finding new, incredible talent!” states Kash.

Alan Grunblatt, MNRK’s President of Urban Music, says, “We are thrilled to be in business with Kash Doll. To quote our friend Royce 5’9″, in his song ‘Overcomer’ – ‘The best rapper between Cardi and Meg Thee Stallion is Kash Doll.'”

Kash Doll dropped her debut studio album, Stacked, in October 2019 via Republic Records. That effort featured Big Sean, Lil Wayne, Trey Songz, Summer Walker, and Teyana Taylor. Stacked debuted at #76 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Additionally, Kash picked up a Gold plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America for the Stacked single “Ice Me Out.” Her discography currently includes the Brat Mail mixtape and The Vault extended play as well.

Kash Doll also moved into the acting world. She plays Monique Greene in a recurring role on the Starz network’s BMF series. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is one of the executive producers for the crime drama set in the 1980s.