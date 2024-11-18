Katt Williams Intended To “Kill Careers” With Explosive “Club Shay Shay” Interview 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Katt Williams kicked off the year with an internet-breaking appearance on “Club Shay Shay” but he claims he held back.

Williams made a slew of explosive claims about numerous celebrities in the viral discussion with Shannon Sharpe. Williams took aim at fellow comedians, including Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, and Tiffany Haddish, and many other high-profile figures, like Tyler Perry and Ludacris.

He also fired at Diddy with a prediction that came true, stating the incarcerated mogul would “catch hell in 2024” because “all lies will be exposed.”

KATT WILLIAMS SAID IT



ALL LIES WILL BE EXPOSED IN 2024 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1C2kgBtCZA — Jokerbrad🃏 (@Jokerbrad3) September 17, 2024

Katt Williams briefly referenced Diddy during an appearance at Vulture Festival on Saturday (November 16).

“I’m anti-establishment, so I can never be the establishment,” he said. “Even if I’m at the Diddy party, I’m there to tell. I’m there to see, Who the f### is in here and what do y’all get from being in here? So, nobody likes to have me around. I’m there for bad intentions.”

He also responded to the backlash following his criticism of other comedians, revealing that he actually held back his most incendiary remarks.

“I [set] out to kill the careers of the people I was talking about,” he said. “But it was so vicious that I erased all of the knockout blows and just left the jabs, so that the comic I’m talking about knows, ‘I know your real story, m###########.’ Ima tell this, but you know what else I know.”

Steve Harvey Responds To Katt Williams

Steve Harvey seemingly addressed Williams’ claims that he was disloyal to the late Bernie Mac.

“Bernie was a special dude, man,” Harvey explained during a recent episode of “Black Comedy in America” on VICE. “So, you know, when I hear stuff about us and I hear stuff about the dissension, I don’t really know what they’re talking about.”

He later added, “I know they’re lying about you online. I know that podcast is b#######,” he stated. “Just because you can talk smooth… it [doesn’t] mean that you ain’t lying.”