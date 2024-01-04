Katt Williams Name-Drops Diddy In Viral Interview: “Diddy Be Wanting To Party, And You Got To Tell Him No.”  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Katt Williams recalled declining Diddy’s invitations “to party” during his bombshell appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

Katt Williams set the internet ablaze following a no-holds-barred interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast.

Various snippets from the nearly three hours long episode went viral on social media, with the comedian airing out his issues with other celebrities. One widely shared clip sees Katt Williams name-drop Diddy.

“Now I’ve had to turn down $50 million four times,” Williams told Sharpe. “Four times just to protect my integrity and that virgin hole I was telling you about. Cause P. Diddy be wanting to party, and you got to tell him no.”

Sharpe seemed taken back by the revelations and reached for his bottle to pour them a couple of stiff drinks. However, Katt Williams continued, repeating his claim about Diddy and insisting he’s got the proof to back it up.

“You got to tell him no,” he added. “I did. See I got the receipts for everything I’m telling you that’s why I can say ‘em so freely.”

Katt Williams speaks about Diddy's allegations



"P Diddy be wanting to party, and you've got to tell him no… I did, I got the receipts" pic.twitter.com/CwvH3TAu1J — SOUND (@itsavibe) January 3, 2024

Multiple women have leveled sexual misconduct allegations against the Hip-Hop mogul, who is the subject of several lawsuits. Diddy and former partner Cassie Ventura settled her suit against him within 24 hours of her filing. In her suit, she accused Diddy of rape, sex trafficking and abuse throughout their decade-long relationship.

In addition to his comments about Diddy, Katt Williams recalled a shocking encounter with Harvey Weinstein. He claimed the disgraced film producer offered to perform oral sex on him in front of a room full of people.

Watch the interview below.