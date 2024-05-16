Teen Accused Of Killing Rapper Chris King #1 On Nashville’s Most Wanted List

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Adrien Cameron, 19, tops Nashville’s most wanted list for the fatal shooting of rapper Chris King.

The man accused of killing rapper Chris King has topped Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list.

Adrien Cameron, 19, has been on the lam for almost a month after being accused of fatally shooting rapper Chris King on April 20 in an attempted robbery.

The incident occurred when Chris King, whose real name was Christopher Cheeks, was with friends, and three unidentified men confronted them, resulting in an exchange of gunfire.

Chris King died, and one of his friends survived despite being injured.

At the time of the shooting, Cameron was out on bond for another homicide case dating back to September 2021.

After the incident, he allegedly removed his ankle monitor, prompting an intensive manhunt by the Nashville Metro Police. Authorities are urging the public to provide any information on Cameron’s whereabouts.

Chris King’s death has deeply affected the music community.

Justin Bieber, a former roommate, along with Trippie Redd and Keke Palmer, expressed their sorrow over the loss.

“Your kindness was present no matter what room you were in, everybody was and wanted to be your friend. We will miss you until we meet again, rest heavenly brother,” Keke Palmer lamented.

King’s father, Christopher Cheeks Sr., spoke openly about the devastating impact of his son’s death, describing it as senseless violence.

Despite extensive searches, concrete details about Cameron’s location remain elusive.

Nashville Metro Police continue to appeal for public assistance in locating him, emphasizing the serious charges he faces.