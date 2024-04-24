Chris King Shooting: Police Issue Homicide Warrant for Suspect

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Police are urgently seeking information from the public to bring justice to Chris King’s case.

The police are on the hunt for a suspect in the murder of rapper Chris King in Nashville this past weekend.

The cops revealed that a 19-year-old convicted felon named Adrian Cameron Jr. is linked to the tragic incident that took place in an alleyway outside a music studio.

Authorities indicate that Cameron, who removed his ankle monitor after the incident, was on bond for a previous murder case.

The Nashville Police Department has escalated its efforts to locate Cameron and has issued a criminal homicide warrant in connection to the deadly shooting.

Detectives are working to locate Adrian Cameron, 19, for Sat's homicide of Christopher Cheeks outside a music studio on Hayes St. Cameron was out on bond for the 2021 murder of Josh Evans & on an ankle monitor at the time of the fatal shooting. Know where he is? Call 615-742-7463 pic.twitter.com/qGvHF8Tw8r — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2024

Two other suspects are believed to be involved in the robbery that led to the fatal shooting, which also resulted in injuries to a 29-year-old man.

King, a California native, was in Nashville specifically to perform at the Nashville Cannafest when he was allegedly shot and killed by Cameron, who was out on bond for a 2021 murder.

The music and entertainment world has deeply felt the shockwaves of Chris King’s death.

Celebrities and close associates of the late rapper, including Keke Palmer, Machine Gun Kelly, Justin Bieber, and Trippie Redd, have publicly expressed their grief.

“Chris King! I wish I had more photos but it’s actually perfect because this is exactly how it began. iChat sessions with you and Marcel back in the 2Much days. Wow. I can’t believe I’m saying rest in peace,” Keke Palmer shared.

“This is terrible. I really don’t know what to say. I just want to share that I loved you and I remember all the city walk, grove moments. That was my high school. When we were babies before everyone knew you was a real rockstar. We were kids! And you always knew how to make everyone laugh. Your kindness was present no matter what room you were in, everybody was and wanted to be your friend. We will miss you until we meet again, rest heavenly brother,” she added.

As the investigation continues, law enforcement officers are urging the public to come forth with any potentially helpful.