Gunna Talks Dropping “One Of Wun” Album Amid Drake Versus Kendrick Lamar Battle

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Gunna released his fifth studio LP, One of Wun, on May 10. At the time, most of the Hip-Hop world was still focused on the battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Kendrick Lamar’s chart-topping “Not Like Us” diss track arrived on May 4 and became an instant meme-generator. “Not Like Us” landed after several other songs from both artists took over social media for weeks.

TMZ spoke to Gunna about his One of Wun album. The outlet asked the Atlanta-raised rhymer if he considered pushing back the project as the Drake versus Kendric Lamar beef played out.

“I’m in my own… You know how that be. I don’t even really see other s### that’s going on,” Gunna told the cameraperson while inside Los Angeles International Airport. “It’s hard to see it.”

While the YSL recording artist claimed he did not see the back-and-forth between K. Dot and Drizzy, he did likely hear that his name was mentioned in one of the diss songs.

“We ain’t gotta get personal, this a friendly fade, you should keep it that way. I know some s### about n##### that make Gunna Wunna look like a saint,” Kendrick Lamar rapped on his “euphoria” diss record.

Fulton County, Georgia prosecutors indicted Gunna (born Sergio Kitchens) and his YSL boss, Young Thug (born Jeffery Williams), in a RICO case. Kitchens pled guilty to a racketeering charge which led to snitching allegations.

Gunna has denied working with the prosecution against Young Thug or any other defendants. In a recent interview, he talked about Thugger. Gunna said, “It’s love, always. Our relationship is our relationship.”