Katt Williams Expresses Remorse For Michael Jackson Joke, Thanks Janet Jackson 

Katt Williams is expressing his remorse over a past joke about Michael Jackson, stating “I shouldn’t have told it.”

Although Katt Williams claims he never regrets his jokes, he is expressing his remorse over a past bit about Michael Jackson, revealing his gratitude that the late icon’s sister Janet hasn’t held it against him.

The outspoken comic discussed the allegations against Michael Jackson in his 2006 comedy special The Pimp Chronicles Pt. 1.

The joke is one of his best-known from his earlier special, but Williams wishes it never made the cut.

He opened up about the bit during a recent interview at the Vulture Festival.

“I shouldn’t have told it, honestly,” he began. “Some of these things are the reason that the enemy decides to go ahead and let you be famous: your ability to tear down your own kind, no matter how high they are. On the other hand, my job is to be funny and to voice the opinion of a group that doesn’t get to have their opinion out there.”

Katt Williams claims he was “hurt” by Michael Jackson, and he expressed his pain through humor.

“Those were the jokes of a guy that was hurt by an icon,” he added.

Katt Williams Thankful For Janet Jackson’s Grace

Nonetheless, Katt Williams is grateful the King Of Pop’s sister, Janet Jackson, never harbored a grudge.

“Years later, Janet Jackson says she still loved me despite the jokes that I told about her brother is one of the most magnificent things,” Williams explained. “Just because, I say a lot of hilarious s###, but it costs me every time. I’m never unscathed in these situations.”

Katt Williams also reflected on his “Everyday I’m Hustlin” opening bit from his 2007 special, American Hustle. The joke incorporates Rick Ross’ hit “Hustlin,’” and features the comedian playing out a range of scenarios appropriate for playing the song.

He revealed the track cost him a whopping $80,000 but said it “conveys the message.”

Despite his remarks about Michael and Janet Jackson, when asked what Rick Ross thinks of the joke, Katt Williams replied, “Who cares?”