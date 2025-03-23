Katt Williams Reveals Tyler Perry Inspired His Epic Studio Dream

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Katt Williams is crediting Tyler Perry as the motivation behind his latest ambitious entertainment venture.

Katt Williams has confirmed he is making major moves behind the scenes in Hollywood, inspired by Tyler Perry.

The comic revealed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” earlier this week that the entertainment mogul inspired him to convert an Alabama military base into a major film studio.

Williams told Fallon, “The reason why my life works in golf and off the golf course is because I follow instruction well. So if I see somebody do a good job, I just want to do a good job. I’m going to follow the example.”

He specifically credited Perry for transforming a former military installation into Tyler Perry Studios as the blueprint for his ambitious project.

“So Tyler Perry got a military base, made it into a movie studio, and started making movies,” Williams said.

Williams plans to establish his studio on a sprawling Alabama property, reportedly the former Fort McClellan site, spanning 90 acres with approximately three million square feet of indoor facilities.

This isn’t Williams’s first time openly praising Perry’s pioneering efforts. In a 2024 interview with GQ magazine, Williams acknowledged Perry’s influence.

“It’s just not fair to put all that pressure on Tyler Perry,” Katt Williams explained. “He can only do so much.”

Perry’s own studio, situated on the former Fort McPherson military base in Atlanta, Georgia, covers 330 acres and features 12 soundstages, a replica of the White House, a luxury hotel lobby set, and an entire residential neighborhood with functioning homes.

Perry purchased the property in 2015, converting a site with Civil War-era Confederate history into the largest African-American-owned film studio in the United States.

Perry’s innovative approach has also inspired other prominent entertainers, including 50 Cent, who established G-Unit Studios in Shreveport, Louisiana, after touring Perry’s Atlanta facility.