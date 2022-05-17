Katt Williams’ ‘World War III’ Comedy Special Arrives On Netflix

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The comedian/actor returns with an hour-long show.

Stand-up legend Katt Williams is back with new material for his fans. His World War III original comedy special, filmed in Las Vegas, debuted on Netflix today (May 17).

A synopsis for the show reads:

In the war between truth and lies, there is only one man you can trust. Comedy legend & Emmy Award winner, Katt Williams, returns to deliver the unfiltered truth and hilariously breaks down conspiracy theories in his new comedy special World War III. Netlflix

Previously, Katt Williams presented 2018’s Great America on the streaming platform. He is also known for other specials such as Let A Playa Play, The Pimp Chronicles, It’s Pimpin’ Pimpin’, and Kattpacalypse.

Katt Williams won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (Atlanta). His acting filmography also includes appearances in movies like Friday After Next, First Sunday, and The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2.

Netflix also hosts other comedy specials by Aziz Ansari, Chris Tucker, Mike Epps, Cedric the Entertainer, Michael Che, Bill Burr, Trevor Noah, Lucas Brothers, DeRay Davis, Chris Rock, Marlon Wayans, Kevin Hart, Joe Rogan, Wanda Sykes, Leslie Jones, Ms. Pat, and many more.