Kawhi Leonard Presents ‘Culture Jam Vol. 1’ Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, NBA YoungBoy & More

Two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard curated a 7-track music release titled Culture Jam Vol. 1. The Hip Hop-focused compilation landed on streaming platforms today (October 22).

Kawhi Leonard recruited YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Rod Wave, Gunna, Polo G, Lil Uzi Vert, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Capella Grey, Wale, Stefflon Don, Ty Dolla $ign, Yung Bleu, NLE Choppa, and BlueBucksClan for the project.

Talk of a Kawhi Leonard-backed album began earlier this year. The Los Angeles Clippers player spoke about working on Culture Jam during post-game press conferences.

“It merges basketball and music together. It’s always been something on my mind I wanted to do. It’s something that can uplift our community,” said Kawhi Leonard in May.

He later added, “It’s a lot of the hottest artists on there. It’s just pretty much just putting songs together, collaborating, making sure we’re giving back to the community.”

Proceeds from Culture Jam Vol. 1 will go to The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. The second edition of Culture Jam will drop at a later date.

