Kay Flock Convicted After 10-Day Trial, Faces Life Sentence

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kay Flock’s legal drama reached a dramatic conclusion as the rapper’s lyrical content became central to his fate in court.

Kay Flock was convicted on federal racketeering and firearm charges by a jury in New York City on Thursday (March 20) after prosecutors successfully argued his rap lyrics were not just entertainment but evidence of violent crimes.

Acting U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky didn’t hold back in celebrating the conviction, emphasizing the verdict’s significance against the Bronx-based rapper.

“[Kay Flock] instilled fear across the community with his violent actions, and then threatened rivals, bragged about shootings, and taunted victims in his rap lyrics,” Podolsky said.

The jury found Kay Flock guilty of racketeering conspiracy, use of a firearm resulting in death, attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

However, jurors acquitted him on a separate murder charge connected to the 2021 death of Hwascar Hernandez.

The trial, which kicked off March 10, 2025, attracted significant attention due to prosecutors’ controversial strategy of introducing Kay Flock’s music and videos as evidence.

Prosecutors argued that the rapper’s lyrics explicitly detailed his involvement in violent acts, notably citing his music video “Who Really Bugging,” which allegedly referenced a specific shooting incident.

Defense attorney Jeffrey Lichtman vigorously contested the charges, claiming the December 2021 shooting was purely self-defense. Lichtman argued that surveillance footage backed up his client’s assertion of innocence.

Additionally, Kay Flock’s legal team portrayed the prosecution’s approach as an unfair attack on drill rap, a subgenre of Hip-Hop often criticized for violent themes.

Kay Flock’s legal troubles began when he surrendered to authorities in December 2021 following the killing of Hernandez. He was later indicted in February 2023 alongside seven other defendants in a sweeping federal racketeering case.

Prosecutors accused Kay Flock and seven other members of the Sev Side/DOA street gang of being involved in a series of violent incidents, including shootings and murder, across the Bronx from June 2020 through February 2022.

Podolsky praised the collaborative efforts of prosecutors and law enforcement in ending the rapper’s alleged reign of violence.

“Thanks to the hard work of the career prosecutors of this Office and our law enforcement partners, the cycle of violence that [Kay Flock] engaged in is over. This Office remains resolute in its commitment to prosecuting gang members who sow fear and spread violence on our city streets,” Podolsky added.

Kay Flock faces a mandatory life sentence at his upcoming sentencing hearing scheduled for July 16, 2025.