Kay Flock Hit With Additional Charges While In Custody For Murder

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drill rapper Kay Flock has remained behind bars since he was charged with murder in connection to a 2021 shooting.

Kay Flock faces more criminal charges a little over a year after he was arrested for murder.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced an indictment against Kay Flock and several alleged gang members on Thursday (February 23). The 19-year-old artist and five fellow members of the Sev Side gang were charged with racketeering conspiracy, among other crimes.

Three men connected to the Third Side gang were indicted for racketeering conspiracy and related charges. Prosecutors say the Third Side gang is closely affiliated with Sev Side.

“Over a span of several years, the members of these gangs allegedly terrorized neighborhoods in the Bronx and Manhattan by killing and shooting other people,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a press release. “Through these charges, we will hold Sev Side and Third Side members responsible for plaguing our communities with gun violence.”

Kay Flock, whose real name is Kevin Perez, was previously accused of killing a 24-year-old man in December 2021. Police arrested him a week after the shooting.

The drill rapper was charged with first-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in 2021. He remained in state custody until the indictment.

Kay Flock has been transferred to federal custody. His new charges include racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, use of a firearm resulting in death, attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, use of a firearm for attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.