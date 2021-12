Kay Flock is facing a murder charge, over a shooting on December 16th. But could someone else have been the triggerman?

A lawyer for Kay Flock has come forward with the statement, after the buzzing rapper was charged with murder.

The Bronx-born drill rapper surrender to police yesterday (December 23rd) over at deadly shooting outside of a barbershop in Harlem on December 16th.

That is when Kay Flock allegedly argued with a 24-year-old named Oscar Hernandez outside of the barbershop.

The dispute escalated the gunplay, and Hernandez was fatally shot in the back of the neck.

According to Kay Flock’s lawyer Scott Leemon, He is currently running his own investigation after receiving a tip that someone else was the shooter.

“Yesterday, I accompanied Kevin as he self-surrendered to Detectives in the

30th precinct. Arrangements were immediately made with NYPD once I learned he was wanted,” Scott Leemon said in a statement

“As to the charges levied against him, we have begun out own investigation

into these allegations. More importantly, considering the DA’s significant disclosure this morning that the NYPD received a tip saying someone else is the shooter, we demanded the DA’s office provide prompt disclosure of the videos

referenced in the complaint and more information on the tip.

“We will address bail once we have had a chance to review the pertinent

discovery and to further investigate the DA’s noteworthy disclosure.”

The cops claim Kay Flock is a member of the Bronx based Third Side Gang. So far, the cops believe the killing was gang related however Hernandez’s family claims the murder was a case of mistaken identity.

The murder rap could derail Kay Flock’s career, which was showing signs of potential before he was charged in Hernandez’s shooting death.

His release, “The D.O.A. Tape” entered the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Chart at No.3. and he recently collaborated with G Herbo on the remix for “Being Honest.”