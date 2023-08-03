KayCyy Blasts Travis Scott For Snubbing Him On ‘Utopia’ Album Tracklist

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott’s Utopia is on pace to do big first-week sales numbers. The star-studded guest lineup on the studio LP likely helped push some units. However, one person called out the Houston rapper for not naming him on the project’s tracklist.

For Utopia, Travis Scott tapped Teezo Touchdown, Drake, Playboi Carti, Sheck Wes, Beyoncé, Rob49, 21 Savage, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, Yung Lean, Dave Chappelle, Young Thug, James Blake, Westside Gunn, Kid Cudi, Bad Bunny, Future, SZA, and Jame Blake as features.

However, other individuals also contributed to the album without receiving recognition on Utopia‘s official tracklist on streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal. On Wednesday (August 2), KayCyy took to Twitter to blast Travis Scott for the omission.

“Why [the f###] is KayCyy’s feature still hidden? He literally wrote a large part of it and sings the entire chorus 😭,” asked a Twitter user about the “Thank God” track on Travis Scott’s Utopia. KayCyy responded, “Y’all [know] what I do! I’m not no background singer… 😤 f### Trav!!!”

Y’all keep sending me these messages …



Y’all kno what I do .. !



I’m not no background singer …. 😤 f### Trav!!! https://t.co/GzVVY4Z1V9 — Never Been So Sure…. (@kaycyy) August 2, 2023

Apparently, “Thank God” began as a possible track for Kanye West’s 2021 album Donda. Both Ye and KayCyy (born Mark Mbogo) are listed as songwriters for the record on Travis Scott’s album. Kanye West also got producer credit.

KayCyy has worked extensively with Kanye West. In particular, the Kenyan-born recording artist co-wrote the Donda single “Hurricane” which won Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards. KayCyy also made the writing credits for Donda‘s “Keep My Spirit Alive” featuring Conway The Machine and Westside Gunn.

As far as Utopia, Travis Scott’s latest full-length effort will likely top the next Billboard 200 album chart with an estimated 400,000 first-week units. Scott already has two Number Ones in his album discography. The 32-year-old rapper/producer previously made it to the pinnacle with 2016’s Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight and 2018’s Astroworld.